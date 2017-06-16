Local Deltas honor top city officials

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its regular chapter meeting on Saturday, June 10, at the Roanoke Higher Education Building with First Vice-President Tanisha Nash presiding. Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr., and Vice-Mayor, Anita Price were invited to receive proclamations from the local chapter.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. received an award for Public Leadership and Humanitarian Service. He was elected Mayor of the City of Roanoke on May 8, 2016 after serving twelve consecutive years on Roanoke City Council. He had previously served as Vice-Mayor in the 2008 and 2010 terms. Mayor Lea had also served on the Roanoke City School Board and was instrumental in the Annual Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League and the Lea High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge.

Along with TAP, he founded the Western Virginia Football Classic to improve Roanoke’s dropout situation. The local Delta chapter salutes Mayor lea for all of his accomplishments throughout Roanoke valley.

Vice-Mayor Anita Price received her award for Public Leadership and Education. She was the first African-American female elected to serve on City Council (2008) and was re-elected for a third term serving as Roanoke ‘s first female Vice-Mayor. She is heavily involved in the community as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; the Roanoke Chapter, Links and Friends of the Roanoke Symphony. She has 35 years of dedicated service to public education and prides herself as an advocate of Roanoke’s youth. She also reinstated the City’s Youth Services Citizen’s Board and has sponsored several Youth Summits and is to be greatly admired for her contributions to education and to all citizens in the Roanoke Valley.

Deltas have finalized plans for their annual retreat to be held July 8, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Several sorority sisters will attend Delta’s National Convention in Las Vegas, NV in August; the Annual Sisterhood Breakfast will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Holiday Inn Valley View, and plans are underway for Roanoke Deltas to host the Fall State Meeting in October!

A delicious luncheon was provided by the Educational Development Committee. Monica Callaway is local chapter president.