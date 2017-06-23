Home Town Achiever

In April of this year Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity bestowed National Award recognition upon Kevin Hopson, a former member of Alpha Kappa Lambda Chapter and Virginia Tech’s Theta Iota Chapter. His National Recognition was for Great Valley Scouter and he earned “National Service Recognition 2017.”

Kevin Hopson earned “Eagle Scout” in 1975 (Troop 110) Scoutmaster McCarthy L. Woods, Charter Organization, Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church and was an active member of Tutelo Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. He also served on Camp Powathan staff in 1976 and served as a unit commissioner until 1990 in the council. He also served on the 1977 National Jamboree as a Third Assistant Scoutmaster, and as First Assistant Scoutmaster on 1989 for contingent troops for the council as well as the Southeast (now Southern) Region staff on 1985 National Jamboree.

In the National Area Capital Area Council he served as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 264, a Commissioner for the Potomac and White Oak Districts, the STEM Coordinator for the White Oak District, member of National Eagle Scout Association (NESA) District of Columbia (DC) Chapter and as an Eagle Career Day Mentor and a member of Amangamek-Wipit Lodge.