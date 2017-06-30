Internationally acclaimed native son to perform

Native Roanoker Adrian Crutchfield, known around the world for his neo-soul sound creating music in a variety of genres such as jazz, R&B, pop, funk, soul, hip hop, and fusion, will be featured over the weekend in Roanoke on several occasions. Starting with a reception at the Harrison Museum on June 30, 6 – 8 p.m.

His high-energy shows bring diversity to jazz never seen before with music for every generation! Adrian takes pride in bringing a new and powerful sound, merging jazz with today’s pop and hip-hop. Adrian has taken the world by storm in recent years, not only as the last sax player to perform and record with Prince, touring the world and being featured on Prince’s last three albums, but also touring domestically and internationally with acts such as Lionel Ritchie, Bette Midler, and Cee Lo Green, all the while writing and building his 2017 release titled ‘Leap.’

Adrian’s star began shining at age four when he received his first saxophone during a concert in Roanoke from acclaimed jazz artist “Kenny G” who noticed Adrian’s interest from the audience, stopped the show, and invited him to the stage, playing a childish melody, before finally bestowing the sax to young Adrian.

Known as the last horn-man to perform and record with Prince (2012-2016); Adrian is featured on many of Prince’s final masterpieces including the 2017 Grammy-Nominated Hit-N-Run Phase 2, and others. He has also had the privilege of performing with many of today’s brightest stars such as Lionel Richie, Bette Midler, Ceelo Green, R&B icon Anthony Hamllton, Fantasia Barrlno, KC and JoJo, and hip hop superstar Young Jeezy.

Adrian is a 2008 graduate of Florida State University (B.A. in Music with a concentration in jazz, contemporary media, and commercial music). Although young, this saxophone aficionado is one of his generation’s most prolific and successful professional musicians.

The Harrison Museum (Center in the Square) will host a reception for Adrain on Friday, June 30 from 6 – 8 p.m. On Saturday, July 1 the fun begins on stage in the Dumas Center from 12 -3 p.m. with Cynthia Coles, Yolanda Franklin, Kemistry, Phat Rob and the Dumas Drama Guild and Drummers. Also come enjoy the Paint Party from 2-4 p.m. at the KSP Studio at Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers located at 523 Shenandoah Ave. This event is $45.00 pp and for $55.00 you will receive a ticket to the concert.

The “Leap for Legacy Performance” concert is from 6 – 9:30 p.m. at the Dumas Hotel (on Henry Street). Featured acts include: Brian Mesko and Terry Brown, Nefateria Hash and Soulful Essence, Tramere Monroe, Bryan Hancock, Herb Coles and headliner Adrain Crutchfield.

Tickets are $25.00 in advance and $30.00 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at: Hope Center, 506 11th St., A. Byron Smith Complex, 1818 Centre Ave., The Roanoke Tribune, 2318 Melrose Ave., and the Dumas Box office (3-5p.m.). Seats are limited, so bring your lawn chairs.