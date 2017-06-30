Major Update on Dumas Hotel Legacy, Inc. purchase

The Dumas Hotel Legacy, Inc. made major announcements today regarding its campaign to secure ownership of the historic Dumas Hotel from Total Action for Progress.

Formal negotiations have been with TAP to purchase the historic property! A group spokesperson has announced that through their realtor they have recently made a second offer to TAP and have received a counter offer!

Following several negotiations and much concern expressed by the group, TAP, in an email to TDHL, has expressed no opposition to the final $800,000 purchase price!

In addition, the community group also provided an update of its capital campaign/fundraising efforts and community involvement. TDHL has already raised over $60,000.00 in the past 4 weeks!

TDHL, Inc. also announces unveiling of their facebook page: @TheDumasLegacyInc, and its gofundme page at: gf.me/u/3n2r6.

TDHL, Inc. is also hosting a big community Henry Street reunion and Dumas Celebration this weekend starting with a reception for Roanoke’s own world renowned Adrian Crutchfield who will headline a concert @ the Dumas ending the day of celebration in front of the Dumas (tickets at $25 per person may be purchased at: the Tribune, Dumas box office, and Eventbrite.com, $30 at the gate.) Roanoke native Nefateria Hash and Tramere Monroe will also be featured at the concert’s opening performances.

On the streets outsaide of the Dumas Saturday July 1, the event will start at 10am and end at 4pm. Included will be community artists, food, “spoken word”, Phat Rob and lots of other entertainment, non-profit information and vendors.

The Dumas Drama Guild & Drummers will perform from 4-6pm the group is sponsoring a “Paint Party” being hosted by the Soaring Ridge Craft Brewers, located at 523 Shenandoah Ave., NW. Tickets $45 (pay $55 and receive a ticket to the concert at the Dumas).

Going forward the effort will require legal, political and especially community support in order to make this work for the City as a whole. For more information call: 540.343.5219