NAACP’s Jazz on the Lawn goes over the top!

Mixture of good music and tasty food proved to be an afternoon delight.

by Jazmine Otey

Sensuous jazz melodies, strong vocal chords, and the mouthwatering aroma of fried foods filled the air as the NAACP ‘Jazz on the Lawn’ event kicked off Sunday, June 25. The fun took place on the spacious lawn of Clint Barlow and couldn’t have happened on a better evening. The sky was clear crisp blue and a soft breeze worked against the summer heat, creating a solely idyllic experience.

This is the event’s fourth year and not only marked its biggest turnout of attendees but the largest group of entertainers, with bands such as Sophisticated Sounds with Bernadette Jones, Hott Sauce, and G4.

Sponsored by the Roanoke Branch: NAACP, the event served as a fund-raiser to support and aid 2017 ACT-SO winners in attending the National Competition on July 23 in Baltimore, MD.

“I’m glad that I have the cooperation that I have with my committee,” Gloria Randolph-King, chair of ACT-SO and youth committee council advisor, said. “They work very hard.”

ACT-SO (Afro-Academic Cultural Technological Scientific Olympics), a competition focused on the high school youth and their plethora of talents, features over 28 categories to compete in. After being judged locally, the first-place winners are then sent to nationals.

“It’s kind of like everything is building up to the nationals,” said Bernadette Jones, ACT-SO coach, and Jazz on the Lawn performer. “So, we encourage them to give their best selves because you don’t know who’s gonna be there, who’s gonna be moved by your gift.”

ACT-SO has helped many well-known celebrities reach their fame such as Kanye West, Lauren Hill, Jada Pickett, etc. Jazz on the Lawn aspires to raise enough money that Roanoke contestants not only compete in nationals but have a chance at reaching their own levels of fame as well as living their dream.

“I’m truly excited. On a scale of 1-10, I’m a 12,” Brenda Hale, president of NAACP, said when asked how she felt about the National ACT-SO competition coming in July.

This year there were five Roanoke medalists winners, that include: Kai Washington-Brown, a William Fleming HS graduating senior, for the Modern Dance category; Leila Bryant, a rising senior at William Fleming HS, for performing arts vocal contemporary category; Nonso Adimabua, an exchange student from Africa attending North Cross HS, for Performing Arts-Vocal Classical category; Cevonte Burwell, a rising senior at William Fleming HS, for the Visual Arts-Drawing category and LaRon Glen, a William Fleming HS graduating senior, for Visual Arts- Painting category.

“I feel so blessed that my son’s talent is getting out and exposed to the entire world and I thank God for the NAACP,” mother of Cevonte Burwell, Pamela Burwell, said.

The bands that performed this year didn’t fail to shake the crowd with their remarkable stage presence. Each group performed a mix of songs, a variety enough to satisfy different age groups and musical tastes. From jazz classics such as “Summertime” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong to “Purple Rain” by Prince to “On and On” by Erykah Badu, each band had the crowd moving and grooving to the hits.

“It’s a feeling of humility and it’s a feeling of gratefulness that you can serve in this capacity,” Jones said.

There were also door prizes, featuring restaurant gift cards, gift baskets, etc. Not to mention the food served such as hot smokes and fried fish combos that were “to die for.”

The event concluded with attendees coming together and dancing on a breezy evening to their favorite Jazz/R&B hits, overall embracing the wonderful environment and tranquil atmosphere that Jazz on the Lawn provides traditionally.