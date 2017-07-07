Goodwill Briefs…

Free Cooking Classes

Goodwill is hosting a series of free cooking classes this summer at the Growing Goodwill Pavilion (at the corner of 24th Street and Salem Turnpike), with volunteer Mary Souder planning and teaching the classes. Mary has a lot of experience showing people how to use fresh food in creative, healthy ways, and we’re excited that she’ll be sharing her wisdom with us this summer! She also teaches food-related classes at different branches of the Roanoke Public Libraries.

Gardening with Goodwill and Cooking Too!

A garden can be many things, and the Growing Goodwill Community Garden is all of them. Whether by design or happenstance, it is a dynamic mix of people, place and things growing together in an environment that nourishing and caring.

The Growing Goodwill Garden is pleased to host a summer series of free cooking programs, enabling welcoming homes and tables for health, heritage, and healing. With incredibly delicious food, healthy practices, and affordable food access, this program is nourishing to all who eat!

What’s cooking at the Growing Goodwill Garden?

On Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. learn to demystify oils, other fats, and vinegars. You might just be surprised at the many ways these ingredients support great taste and good health. Focused on carefully selected, properly stored, and skillfully combined ingredients, there are demonstrations, tasting, and detailed take-home handouts. You might also be surprised at what’s new in the research—not everything is bad for you.

Learn more by joining all the programs in the garden, or indoors in case of rain. Mark your calendars now for this and the other programs in partnership with Kitchen Khameleon.

Ahead are Tuesdays in July at 6 p.m. including Tomato Temptations on the 18th and a Berry Bright Summer on the 25th. Three more programs in August are Melon Makeovers, UnCommon Corn, and Abundant Apples, on Thursdays the 3, 17, and 31, respectively.

The series-wrap will include a focus on planting and using garlic with some organic seed garlic to get you started and a garlic-laced picnic in the garden.

What’s growing at Goodwill?

There are herbs, eggplants, and other good foods, but open your senses and you’ll find much, much more. Take a deep breath, and you will experience the peacefully growing green nourishment in the midst of a community often characterized as a food desert. Take a walk through the Goodwill Campus and notice the beginning of a food forest. There is also a store which brings together donated goods, consumers in search of value for their money, employees trained and nurtured in their own achievement, as well as community partners. There are others too. There is a campus of growing opportunity; people in training for available and upwardly mobile jobs; people who do the training; volunteers preparing a new community space, and others. These are programs, which cultivate community. And of course, on the right night, the sights, sounds, smells, touch, and taste of good food.

What’s growing at Goodwill? – Food, people, families, community, business, economy, and environment!

In short, Goodwill is growing a culture of diversity, sustainability, and support.