AKA and Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day

On June 21, members of Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., visited Our Lady of the Valley senior living community in observance of the Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day™ awareness activities. Chapter members visited with residents, made crafts, and shared a snack.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a partner of the international sorority. Since 2014, Alpha Kappa Alpha has worked closely with the Association on a global, national and local level to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. AKA’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Caregiver Support Program generates awareness and support for Alzheimer’s programming and research. Alzheimer’s disease is one of the fastest growing health challenges among African Americans.

The Longest Day™ is observed annually on the day of the summer solstice. Teams work to raise funds and/or awareness for care and support while advancing research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

Angela Penn, Health Promotions Chairman of Beta Chi Omega organized the activity at Our Lady of the Valley. Pamela Edwards is the chapter president.