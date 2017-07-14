Chick-fil-A Bonsack and Berglund Center partner for ticket giveaway!

The Chick-fil-A Bonsack Big Ticket Giveaway will award one local winner a pair of tickets to each event at Berglund Center for the 2017-2018 season plus a year’s worth of Chick-fil-A meals during that time. This will include season passes to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey team and the 2017-2018 Broadway in Roanoke season. Berglund Center has already announced shows including Ron White, Black Jacket Symphony, Third Eye Blind, Ronnie Milsap, and Shopkins which will be included in the giveaway. A full-season parking pass is also a perk of the giveaway.

Derived out of a mission to give back to the community, Chick-fil-A Bonsack and Berglund Center felt the need to reward a local member of the supportive community, which has helped each business thrive. “We are excited to offer this unique package of entertainment,” stated Robyn Schon, Berglund Center GM. “It will be one of the most fun contests to enter and a great way for us to reward a true fan” Schon adds. “Partnering with Berglund Center is a great opportunity for us and this giveaway is a fun way to get the community involved” says Chick-fil-A Bonsack’s Marketing director, Jourdan Markey.

The contest starts July 10, and a random winner will be announced live on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Chick-fil-A Bonsack. To enter, contestants can go to the contest page on TheBerglundCenter.com or visit Chick-fil-A Bonsack and register. There will also be giveaways and automatic entries on 94.9 Star Country during the contest period. Contest rules and additional information can be found at www.TheBerglundCenter.com.