VA Coop Extension and Vinton Farmers Market to jointly host Family Fun Day

The Vinton Farmers’ Market invites children to participate in “Shake, Bake & Sprout” on Saturday, July 15. The Virginia Cooperative Extension will be partnering with the Vinton Farmers Market to host a family fun day featuring “Eat Smart Move More at the Farmers Market.” The event is free and open to all with games and activities beginning at 11:00am until 1:00p.m.

Youth will be invited to participate in a scavenger hunt for various prizes, prepare and enjoy delicious snacks, and plant vegetable starters to take home. Fun, music, activities will be conducted by Carla Fosbre of Miss Carla’s Musikgarten. Families in attendance will receive items to help prepare healthy meals at home and tips on how to make the most of market-fresh produce.

The Eat Smart Move More initiative is part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, which has a mission to teach limited-resource families and youth how to make healthier food choices and become better managers of available food resources for optimal health and growth.

Families are reminded that SNAP-EBT benefits are now accepted at the Vinton Farmers Market, as well as many farmers markets throughout the Roanoke Valley. Families using SNAP-EBT at the Vinton market will receive a dollar for dollar match for every SNAP dollar spent.

Those interested in the matching program should locate the market manager table to receive tokens.

The market is located at 204 W. Lee Ave., in Vinton, VA.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is your local connection to Virginia's land-grant universities, Virginia Tech and Virginia State University. Through educational programs based on research and developed with input from local stakeholders, we help the people of Roanoke County/Roanoke & Salem improve their lives.