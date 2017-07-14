Convention returns focused on education

Baptist General Convention of VA presents Congress of Christian Education Session

by S. Rotan Hale

Despite attendance numbers that continue to decrease nationwide, the Black church has been the spiritual backbone of African Americans for centuries. Regardless to the denomination, of Protestant persuasion, classic ministers of various levels stand front and center–leading the timeless and tireless efforts to lift followers through the gospel.

No group takes this lofty mission more seriously than the Baptist General Convention of Virginia (BGCVA) and its Congress of Christian Education sessions.

This was the organization’s 118th annual session, which was held June 25–28 at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. It featured a comprehensive line-up of activities, vendors, exhibitions and most of all, services–all centered around Christian education.

This year’s theme, “Reflecting the Light of the Cross in the Community,” was most appropriate considering how today’s communities are suffering in so many ways.

“We at (BGC) didn’t know what was going to happen next,” said Rev. David Chapman referring to what course the organization should take in such troubled times for both the organization and society in general.

“Roanoke helped us find our footing when the organization last held its convention in Roanoke in 2013,” he added.

In praise of the organization, Rev. Chapman briefly spoke about components that set BGC apart from other organizations of this type in Virginia.

“BGC is mainly about equipping saints for service,” he said. “This week we are teaching and preaching and we’re the only state convention that has a state headquarters and a trained staff in the office daily.”

The Chester, VA resident, who has been BGCVA interim executive minister for over 3 years, is pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in nearby Richmond. As a former pastor of Roanoke’s High Street Baptist Church he oversaw several significant changes and upgrades the church experienced throughout his 6-year stint that lasted from 2006 until he retired from his pastoral position in 2012.

One of the more significant events at the conference was the signing of a contract that passed the reigns to Min. Leo Whitaker as executive minister of this multidimensional Christian organization.

Whitaker, whose 4-year term begins January 1, 2018, comes to his position with an impressive list of credentials which includes bioethics research–the study of ethical issues emerging from advances in biology and medicine.

“Having someone of Dr. Whitaker’s caliber to come in as executive minister not only speaks to the affirmation of that position but it also provides a great opportunity for our convention to celebrate his uniqueness and to really give us the stability we need as we move forward,” commented VBCVA president Steven Blunt following the installation.

The auspicious ceremony was conducted before a sizable gathering of BGCVA officials who were joined by a host of pastors and other concerned individuals. Many speakers, praise teams and choirs, some from area churches, graced the conference through their respective mediums. Among those was Min. Kayia Jennings, director of youth and young adults, BGCVA, who gave a fiery sermon that posed the question “Whose side are you on?” Her talk was based on 1st John 1:5–10 that states, (in part) “If we claim to have fellowship with him (God) and yet walk in darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. Are you on God’s side or are you playing with the devil,” she said launching her sermon from the passage.

“Today we are faced with raunchy rhetoric and misguided theology coupled with a devilish and divergent understanding about how we should conduct ourselves here on earth,” she chided boldly­ referring to the present plague of modern-day conditions that potentially encourage believers to stray from their faith in God. Her sermon was well received and met all the necessary standards of traditional ‘fire and brimstone’ discourse.

The GBCVA, like many organizations of this type, has a strong history of youth guidance programs and initiatives. Considering that, Jennings announced the organization’s Annual Youth Retreat for middle and high school students to be held July 28-30 at Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA and spoke of various programs and opportunities that will be offered to participating youth.

A byproduct of such conferences includes the amazing talents showcased whether through ministers with impactful sermons or presentations of other types.

Such was the case as Rev. Ayo Morton delivered an extremely powerful spoken word performance entitled “I Am.”

Through her powerful and rhythmic delivery, Rev. Morton charged the crowd with her skillfully executed message of strength and faith.

One just had to be there to fully appreciate Morton’s presentation and the abundance of dynamic performances at this multidimensional conference that serves as a vibrant model for others to follow.