Deltas Honor Sorority Sister at Annual Retreat

The Roanoke Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its annual retreat at the Pilgrim Baptist Church Complex. This year’s theme was “Renew, Reclaim and Restore.” President Monica Callaway presented Sorority Sister Rachel Wheaton with a 50 Year Plaque and 50-Year Delta Pin from National Headquarters for years of dedicated service to the sorority.

Members were delighted to sign a petition to name a street or park in Hampton, VA after Mary Winston Jackson, the female engineer in the movie “Hidden Figures” whose character was portrayed by Janelle Monae in the movie. There were also numerous games and activities to keep the sorority sisters engaged and involved.

Saron McEnheimer and Gloria Manns presented a Sisterhood Workshop. Jean Dixon and Diane Jones also provided activities and door prizes for winners.

Deltas will culminate the Summer Reading Program for African-American males in grades K-5 on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Little Champions Learning Academy, 1224 Peters Creek road, N.W. The awards program will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

President Monica Callaway will serve as delegate to Delta’s 53rd National Convention in Las Vegas, NV August 3 – 10. First Vice-President Tanisha Nash will be the alternate delegate. Several others chapter members also plan to attend the convention.

Plans were made to kick –off the sorority year with the Annual Sisterhood Breakfast on August 26, at the Holiday Inn Airport from 8:00 a.m. -12:00 noon. The Roanoke Chapter will host the State Fall Meeting October 6-7, at William Fleming High School. Members are encouraged to sign-up for committees.

A delicious potluck luncheon followed the retreat activities.

Monica Callaway is local chapter president.