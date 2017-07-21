Glitz and glamour nite at Harrison Museum

Upscale affair was an evening of art, cocktails and rooftop dancing under the stars!

by Francois Claytor,

Curator and Publicity Director, HMAAC

Roanoke art lovers turned out for “Puttin” on the Ritz” in great numbers at Center in the Square on Saturday, July 15 for the opening of two new exhibits.

The “fashionistas” came “dressed to the nines” to welcome photojournalists, Robert Houston, from Baltimore, MD and Jonathan French of Washington, DC. Following the “Meet and Greet” the artists took queries from the audience with Houston explaining the influence of photography on the past and present as represented in his exhibit “Life in Resurrection City,” a documentary on the remarkable events of the past and present both visually and historically.

French’s exhibit “Many Faces from Unexpected Places,” reveals joyful, pensive and poignant moments that tell a complete story. His work is subjective and stimulates perception by virtue of deep thought.

Following the “Meet and Greet,” the crowd of approximately 80+ guests ascended to the Center’s roof top deck to continue Puttin’ on the Ritz with a lavish reception and soiree on a perfect summer night under the stars.

On the rooftop attendees were motivated to yield to their palate tasting and sampling all the culinary delights that included elaborate cocktails. The ajoining party room was all set up and filled with a jovial atmosphere.

Once “Uptown Trio” (the band) began its set, the remaining guests discovered the roof deck and all flocked outside where they were captivated by a fabulous breeze akin to tropical tradewinds experienced on a cruise. Soon everyone became hypnotized by the band’s selection of groovy sounds that were perfectly suited for the upscale affair then, there were those who danced blisfully as the caterers wove in and out among the guests with scrumptious trays of assorted canape. Simply put, a great time was had by all at the GalerieFrancois production.

Hope to see you next time!

Upcoming Harrison Museum events include the annual Jazz Brunch at Hotel Roanoke September 10, and the monumental “Henry Street Festival” at Elmwood Park on September 16.

For more information contact the museum at 540.857.4395.