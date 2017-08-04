Receives Who’s Who Lifetime Achievement Award

The Marquis Who’s Who Publications Board has awarded the 2017 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Dolores Yuille Johns. “This honor is reserved for Marquis Biographee who have achieved career longevity and demonstrated unwavering excellence in their chosen fields”.

Dr. Johns, a Who’s Who Biographee, was listed in Who’s Who in American Education 2007 and 1995, and “Who’s Who of American Women, 2007” and will be featured on the Lifetime Achievers website.

Marquis Who’s Who registered trademark Who’s Who in America has published biographical profiles since 1899. The selection process involves an editorial team and researchers who determine individuals’ eligibility based on their positions and/or noteworthy achievements that are viewed as significant value to society.