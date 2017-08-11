NNEO, Inc. celebrates National Night Out 2017

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the officers and members of the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO), Inc., 802 Loudon Ave. – celebrated National Night 2017. National Night Out is an annual crime prevention and awareness program sponsored by neighborhoods and communities across the Unites States.

Bishop Hardy and the Sons of Thunder displayed their musical talents with a spirited performance with special guest appearances, McGruff the Crime Dog, the Citizen Police Patrol, members of the Roanoke City Council, Fire Engine # 9, the Peacemakers, Bob Clements of the Roanoke City Neighborhood Services, Delegate Sam Rasoul, entire Loudon, Centre, Gilmer, and Fairfax Avenue residents, (approximately 350 strong) came out to join in the celebration! NNEO would like to thank the community for their continued support, and remember, “You don’t have to move to live in a better place!”