America’s biggest state is now Alaska. The biggest state for Americans, however is the state of denial, a state we all live in varying only by degree and of what! Failure to make peace with alternating limitations is a common state of denial that can be good to a point but detrimental when graduating into a fault. Expanding existing limitations may require some degree of exceeding them, but too much, too soon can create irreparable damage.

Failing to surrender some ways of one’s youth is a most common denial, especially among men who insist in proving to themselves (and especially to others) that they are still “the MAN” they’ve always been. But most potentially devastating are those refused to be faced by the rulers of the earth who insist on flexing their power to wage war on perceived weaker (safer) targets for reasons other than the real cause.

In my old World Book Encyclopedia I was struck by the definition that war has a cause and a reason that are usually two distinctively different things. The cause is usually one which is unpopular and/or unreasonable that has to lay in wait of a reason that will be more acceptable to the inconceivable multi-billions of people upon which it must inevitably take its long-time toll. This too has historically been of masculine mentality–viewing war in terms of the quality and quantity of soldiers and ever-increasing high technology while women view war in terms of sons, daughters, mothers and fathers.

The warring mentality that disrupted the recent gathering in Charlottesville, VA is proof positive of how easily it can be provoked and of the devastating results that can ensue. The persistent State of Denial that racism is alive and well in this State and throughout the nation is egregious and dangerous.

I frequently remind readers of the classic statement made by Rosalynn Carter as she and President Jimmy Carter were exiting the White House following their term in office. When asked by a reporter if she thought racism would return following their departure she calmly responded; “It never went anywhere. It only became unpopular for a while.”

The recent events in Charlottesville should certainly be a wake-up call from our complacency that…it never went anywhere and in all probability never will.

There can be no denial that the discriminatory and injurious mentalities harbored and repeatedly evidenced throughout the annals of time can no longer be denied. They must be faced, carefully and prayerfully addressed and collectively and consistently acted upon. According to the Baha’i Scriptures: “It will come to pass that when women participate fully and equally in the affairs of the world, when they enter confidently and capably the great arena of laws and politics, war will cease! (Investigate! – 1-800-22-UNITE)