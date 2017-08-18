Deltas culminate EMBODI Summer Reading initiative

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. culminated its third annual summer reading program “Black Boys Read, Too” for African-American males in grades K-5. The program was held at the Little Champions Learning Academy on Thursday, August 3, with Phazhon Nash serving as Master of Ceremony. Fifteen participants were challenged to read 15 books within 30 days; during the month of July.

Words of encouragement were given by invited guests, Vice-Mayor, Anita Price and Jonathan Rosser, assistant principal at Hurt Park Elementary School. Each stressed the importance of mastering reading at an early age; no later than the end of third grade when “Children can transition from learning to read, to reading to learn.”

Guest speaker for the evening was Roanoke City Sheriff, Tim Allen, who reiterated similar points.”

Boys who completed this year’s initiative were recognized and given attractive backpacks filled with Back to School supplies and $15.00 cash award for attaining the goal. After the presentations, everyone enjoyed the pizza and cupcake refreshments.

Gloria Polk Manns and Jean Dixon, co-chairs of the EMBODI program at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, will strengthen the reading program by keeping in touch with this year’s participants throughout the year.

Donna W. Lee is Delta’s education chairperson, Monica Callaway is chapter president.