Renaissance Academy celebrates the scholars of tomorrow

by Jazmine Otey

Multicolored lights and lavish decorations adorned the ballroom at Holiday Inn on Hershberger Rd. as many gathered in fancy attire to witness the 5th annual Renaissance Academy (RA) ‘Donning of the Blazer,’ held Friday, August 11. This exquisite banquet was headed by organization founder and executive director, Jerel Rhodes with additional key speakers as Mayor Sherman Lea and Rev. Kathy O’Keeffe, etc.

This year’s sold out event went above and beyond to celebrate the achievements of young men in the Renaissance Academy and young

women of its partnering organization Elle Academy (EA) for their good grades, character, and overall leadership within the Roanoke community.

After a warm welcome from Jerel Rhodes, Rev. O’Keeffe, pastor, Kingdom Life Ministries, perfectly set the mood with a dynamic opening prayer. Her words of wisdom and reverence spoke volumes as she blessed the occasion and the celebrated youth of this annual affair.

“I am proud of what’s going on here tonight,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea expressed to the packed house of attendees. “I think it’s important to recognize that these young men and women are the future of our city. They’re our most valuable asset.”

Pushing things through, the event opened as members from both the RA and EA were presented with awards. Following a delicious meal, graduated senior Nautica Payne, received a set of pearls in recognition of her note- worthy participation in EA. Proceeding this, males from RA were given their blazers that signified their year-long membership.

“The donning of the blazer is indicative; the blazer being the community,” Rhodes stated. “When they put on this blazer it’s like the community is comforting them.”

Each blazer has a shield on the left side of its lapel, with principles that members are encouraged to live by to their best ability. These principles are focused on the virtues regarding manhood, family, community and perseverance. EA members are charged to abide by high standards relative to womanhood, service, education and endurance.

Ten deserving youth, previous and current members, received scholarships ranging between $500 and $1500 to go towards their college education.

“This vision would not be possible without some- one giving to it. I can- not thank God enough for that,” Rhodes stated as he expressed thanks to those who generously donated towards the scholarships.

Additionally, current RA president and North Cross school junior, Maurice Garrison, presented the first Annual Presidential Scholarship Award to WFHS senior Ed Wade.

“Over the past few years Ed has defined perseverance overcoming many obstacles, one of those obstacles being his shyness,” Garrison said. “He is big on family and community.

The night continued with more awards, such as the Distinguished Service medallion given by Mayor Lea to those who are making a difference through the examples they set. This award was given to Elle Academy founding member Deidra Trigg and RA administrators: Jonathan Rosser along with Rhonda Rhodes.

After expressing his profound gratitude to all participants of the academy and those who guaranteed the program’s success, Rhodes was visibly moved to tears as Mayor Lea surprised him with the city’s highest award the ‘Key to the City.’

This night of awards culminated recognizing students on the honor roll as well as those who exemplified good character.

However, students weren’t the only ones honored as Rhodes also acknowledged Rhonda Islandberg for making a lasting difference towards both organizations.

The Visionary award went to Sherman Lea Jr. recognized as the first sponsor of this prestigious organization that celebrates the achievements of the area’s thriving young scholars.