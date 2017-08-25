On August 1, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Virginia launched the 60 Men in 60 Days recruitment campaign. As of August 19, 19 men have inquired about becoming Big Brothers. This is a huge influx of volunteers and we are so thankful, but we are not stopping now!

Big Brothers Big Sisters has just begun its Match Up program. This program is a partnership with Carilion Clinic and Fleet Feet Sports and is focused on health and wellness. Mentors in this program will participate in two programs a month, one planned by local wellness professionals and get healthy together with their Little! More male mentors are needed for this program!

Some 83% of the children on the waiting list are boys and through the 60 Men in 60 Days campaign, we are working August 1 to September 29, to recruit 60 men to serve as positive role models.

These are children whose caregivers/teachers signed them up for a mentor because they understand the benefits of Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring. These boys are eagerly waiting for a call from us, telling them that we have found a Big Brother; some have been waiting for up to 2 years!

Becoming a Big doesn’t just change a child’s life, it changes yours. According to our Big Brothers, mentoring a child provides a fun way to give back to the community and make an impact on a child’s life.

BBBS believes in the inherent potential in every child. Many of the children BBBS serves live in poverty, most come from single-parent homes, and many have one or both parents incarcerated. When a Little is matched with a volunteer Big, they create a new friendship, inspire new and improved outlooks on life, and have a great time together.

For more information or question, contact Natanis DeMascio from Big Brothers Big Sisters at 540-769-9776.