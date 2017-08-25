Alpha Book Drive

The Alpha Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. contacted a book drive to collect children’s books to be shipped to Africa. The mission of Books for Africa is to “help alleviate poverty of the imagination where imagination is most needed where war and hunger, corruption and injustice seek to crush inspiration.”

School supplies are also needed and encouraged. The fraternity collected about 90 books. Popular fiction and nonfiction reading books (soft and hard cover) are the most needed.