Deltas Receive 2017 Guiding Star of Excellence Award

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was honored to receive the Guiding Star of Excellence Award presented by Vision of Faith Bible College of Garden of Prayer #7 Church at a luncheon held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Roanoke Delta Chapter was recognized for its dedication and commitment in serving the community and promoting awareness.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a public service organization that impacts communities through its Five Point Programmatic Thrusts which includes Economic Development, Educational Development, International Development, Physical/ Mental Health Awareness, Political Awareness and Social Action.

Other award recipients included Jerel Rhodes, founder of the Renaissance Academy and church member, Felicia Wright for her out-standing community service, also.

Chapter President Monica Callaway and the sorority expresses deep appreciation to Vision of Faith Bible College and the Garden of Prayer #7 for the prestigious award.