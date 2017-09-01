Deltas & pet owners prepare for Doggy Fashion Show

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is preparing to present its 6th Annual Doggy Fashion Show, “Dogs For A Cause” on Sunday, Sept.10, at the Ramada Inn located at 1927 Franklin Rd.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Saint Francis Service Event Coordinator, Lisa Caldwell, along with service dogs, Deltas and dog owners, attended the orientation session where everyone, including the dogs, met each other in the park.

This delightful show featuring area dogs and their pet owners will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will surely entertain and warm your hearts. Local talent will be showcased as well on the program.

The annual community service project is a fundraiser to support the Saint Francis Service Dogs in Roanoke. These dogs are trained to help their masters and assist in school programs, which is very expensive. For the past five years, the chapter has been able to give a sizeable donation to this agency.

The Deltas are looking for your continued support in this project. You may help by purchasing a $5.00 ticket (children under 12 are free); by entering the photo contest or by placing an advertisement for your beloved pet (cat or dog) to be placed in the program book. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 1!

Please contact Laurice Hampton, chairperson, at 540-580-0804, or or Stella Carpenter at 540-520-2800 or at the Liberty Tax office located at 5301 B Williamson Road for more information or tickets. Tickets may also be purchased online and you may enter the pet photo contest at the doggyfashionshow.eventbrite.com.

Monica Callaway is chapter president.