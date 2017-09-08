Kroger partners with Feeding America to fight flu

Kroger’s pharmacies are partnering with Feeding America to help feed the hungry this flu season. Kroger is donating one meal through the Feeding America network of food banks for every flu shot administered at a Kroger pharmacy. Kroger operates 119 pharmacies in the Mid-Atlantic Region of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, northeast Tennessee, southern Ohio and the Ashland, KY area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu shot for all people age 6 months and older. Many insurance plans cover the cost, and Kroger accepts Medicare.

Kroger also offers Fluzone HD for every patient 65 years and older. Fluzone HD has better protection against influenza for patients 65 and older since it contains four times more antigen than the regular flu vaccine,” said Chris Koon, Pharmacy manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Certified pharmacists administer the shots. No appointments are necessary at Kroger Pharmacies. All pharmacies are open every day, but the hours vary. Visit Kroger.com to learn the hours of pharmacies.

Kroger pharmacies also provide on-site flu clinics for workplaces and businesses. For information about the Kroger workplace Flu program, visit www.kroger.com/workplaceflu.