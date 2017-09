“The Virginia AllStars 2023”(the teams graduation year) won the 2017 AYBA National Championship in Ocean City, MD on July 28! They were undefeated throughout the tournament to become National Champions!! The AllStars finished the season with a 61-10 record. Congratulations AllStars! (The Roanoke team is made up of 11 & 12-year-olds from the 6th & 7th grades.