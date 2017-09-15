Lament not over trials and adversity . . .

Trust was the sole topic of one of the regular weekend programs on National Public Radio (NPR). The subject was analyzed and intellectualized by philosophers, laypersons and professionals of every walk of life. Oddly enough, the conversations were all about trust in (and of) others in every conceivable business, professional and personal setting. Not once did I hear any reference to being trustworthy. Among the primary laws of the New Age is trustworthiness.

“Trustworthiness is the greatest door to the security and tranquility of mankind,” we read in the Baha’i Scriptures for a new maturity of mankind. The foundation and stability of every relationship depends on it, whether professional or personal. It appears that we are prone to wonder about the trustworthiness of others, yet fail to question our own? The various positions in which we find ourselves throughout life are largely dependent upon our own proven trustworthiness (or lack of it).

Observe how masses of people continue to be controlled by a few throughout the annals of time and history through simple manipulation. The simple recipe includes “detecting any differences among them, magnifying them, then adding fear, distrust and envy. “Then pit them against one another. You can then easily control them for hundreds of years, if not thousands,” it was assured the new slave-holders of this infant nation–as is still evident today. This is not easily accomplished among trustworthy individuals.

Consider the $-multi-billion campaigns that mark today’s partisan political elections, with each discrediting the other. Such actions come often from untrustworthy sources. Other competitive positions of power are also challenged, gained or lost by the same strategy of destroying trust. It’s as old as time and as simple as the Willie Lynch theory, brought to the new slaveholders along the banks of the James River in Virginia in 1712.

“It’s so simple even a child can do it,” Lynch assured them–being unable to see the far bigger picture.-–And it continues to work today on an ever-widening scale from within the individual family, to national and world-wide family of man!

Some are fully aware of their well-calculated deceit, while others actually become so polarized or obsessed with conflicting loyalties that they are totally blindsided by the real motivation.

Such was the eye-opening story around the movie blockbuster, “Blindside,” a true story that has a slow start but packs a real blow to those involved, as well as to the audience, at its ending which gives the entire movie the popularity it deserves–questioning one’s own true motives.

Along the same vein, there are scores of altruistic causes afloat, that tens of thousands of people around the world rally around instinctively, although some not well thought through. There are always to be found some who will take advantage of those willing to “throw money at” devastating situations where there can be no guarantee that much (or any) of the money sent will in any way reach or have any effect upon the intended massive destruction.

In order to become more trustworthy, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the morals of humanity in this new Day must undergo radical change–usually brought about by natural or other disasters. New remedies and solutions for human problems must be adopted and subject to universal reformation. But it MUST begin with individual self-reformation and transformation–as no household; local, national or international community can ever be better (or more trustworthy) than the individuals who comprise it!

If we remain fettered by and captive to unrestricted technology and dogmas, day by day mankind will be degraded and warfare and strife will increase on every scale as we rush toward destruction of the human race in the pretense of securing any single part of it!

“If love, agreement (and trustworthiness) are manifest in a single family, that family will advance, become illumined and spiritual,” state the Baha’i Writings. “But if enmity and hatred exist within it, destruction and dispersion are inevitable. This is likewise true of a city, a nation, and mankind itself in the aggregate with the aid of today’s increasing, uncontrollable worldwide social media.

The days of idle worship are ended! This is the Day that all mankind is being summoned to truthfulness and sincerity, to piety and trustworthiness, to resignation and submissiveness to the Will of one God; to forbearance and kindliness, to uprightness and wisdom. The object is to array every man with the mantle of a saintly character and to adorn him with the ornament of holy and goodly deeds–and not merely expect it of others. (Investigate! – 1-800-22-UNITE)