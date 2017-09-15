Fight White Supremacy!

A September 30, community meeting sponsored by the Roanoke Peoples’ Power Network (RPPN) and Black Lives Matter (BLM) Roanoke will address the latest developments regarding activists fighting white supremacy in Charlottesville, Durham and across the U.S. The free and open to the public meeting will be from 1-3 pm. at Roanoke’s Gainsboro Library, 15 Patton Ave. NW.

Speakers from the Baltimore Peoples Power Assembly, the RPPN, BLM Roanoke and others will give firsthand testimony of the battles against white supremacists and the police in Charlottesville, the site of where freedom fighter Heather Heyer was murdered August 12. There will also be updates on the movement to have all charges dropped against activists in Durham who have been charged with multiple misdemeanors and felonies for toppling a Confederate statue. (Donations will be collected for the Charlottesville and Durham Freedom Fighter Bond Funds).