Receives Eagle Scout Rank

Phazhon Nash received his Eagle Scot Rank on September 5, 2017. Phazhon hosted a Community Health Fair on June 24th at Morning Star Baptist Church focusing on Health Issues that primarily affect the African-American community. The event was held at Morning Star Baptist Church with over 100 people attending. Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. Phazhon is a senior at Northside High School where he is on the varsity football team, a member of SCA, YADAAP, and serves as a school ambassador, “Mentoring Men” where he mentors young elementary males.

He is also the current president of the NAACP Roanoke Youth Branch and an active member of Morning Star Baptist Church. After graduation, Phazhon plans to attend George Mason University to major in Biology in pursuit of Medical School to become an oncologist.

Phazhon is the son of Tanisha Nash, brother of Sanii Nash-Fuell and grandson of Charles and Francine Nash.