Spiritualizing our habits in a material world. . .

We are all creatures of habit–and mostly bad ones that prove detrimental to our physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing, subsequently to society in the aggregate. As infants and youth we form habits based upon observing those within our immediate environment–parents and other adult figureheads, siblings, playmates, etc. In today’s society ad to that TV, video, Facebook, etc. plus innumerable other fictitious and often infamous characters created to entertain us. Many over the age of 55 will readily compare the vast contrast in their upbringing with that of the youth of today. But most fail to take into account the vast contrast in the two societies.

A half-century ago segregation and discrimination were legal throughout the nation and those on whom it was imposed were forced to ban together for social, academic and especially spiritual survival. Ironically, with the toppling of segregation laws from the books of state governments also came the advent of television through which the flames of overt and covert reinforcement of racism have been able to flourish, fanned by the winds of perceived freedoms.

We constantly remind you of the Baha’i writings that state: “Consider the pettiness of men’s minds. They ask for that which injureth them and cast away the things that profiteth them.”

Those who pursue liberty are warned: “Liberty must in the end lead to sedition whose flames none can quench…Liberty causeth man to overstep the bounds of propriety and to infringe on the dignity of his station. It debaseth him to the level of extreme depravity and wickedness. Know ye that the embodiment of liberty and its symbol is the animal. That which beseemeth man is submission unto such restraints as will protect him from his own ignorance and guard him against the harm of the mischief-maker.”

Why is it so difficult to spiritualize our habits, barring some disastrous occurrence? It isn’t popular. Everyone is seeking acceptance–by parents, peers, a mate, etc.; and upon one’s death bed, by God.

Material wealth and fame are perceived as keys to the door of “earthly heaven”–until obtained. Then comes the hell of maintaining and protecting that status. It is difficult to rearrange priorities that hold us captive to satisfying and appeasing our transitory physical (animal) nature that ends with the grave, instead of nurturing our spiritual (eternal) nature when our real purpose for being is not understood. Invariably, when the purpose of anything is unknown, that object will inevitably be misused and in all probability abused–our lives no exception!

Through purpose comes motivation. Through motivation comes action and only through deliberate, persistent action can habitual spiritual transformation occur. Only then can we become beacons instead of judges, juries and executioners; models instead of critics, and thermostats controlling temperatures rather than just another thermometer registering the climate around it.

To watch daily newscasts should be motivation enough to more persistently strive to spiritualize our habits. We owe it to our children, our descendants, to society and to our Creator Who created each of us in His Own Image as His instruments of love and subsequent PEACE!