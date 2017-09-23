Lucy Addison High Class of ‘67 celebrates Grand Class Reunion

The Lucy Addison High School Class of 1967 celebrated its 50th class reunion at the Holiday Inn Valley View during the August 11-13, weekend.

The itinerary for the weekend included a “Meet & Greet” on Friday, with DJs Catalina Ibarra-Williams and Eugene (Speedy) Stevens playing a variety of oldies, goodies and line-dance music as class members and guests danced the night away.

On Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. several classmates toured Addison Middle School to view the school renovation and Addisonian Wall. They were impressed with changes to our old Alma Mater.

The 50th Grand Reunion Banquet, Program and Dance began at 6:00 p.m. with Johnny Taylor serving as Master of Ceremonies, Anita Aja Nu as songstress and Brenda Davis presenting a memorable power-point tribute to the deceased members. An attractive table display was also available for classmates to view throughout the night of at least 67 memorialized class members.

Dr. Dolores Johns, former Distributive Education teacher, and reunion guest speaker, was dynamic as she spoke on the class theme. She posed the question “Why Worry?” We are blessed to have made it to this milestone in our lives!

All classmates received a plaque with a picture of the old Lucy Addison High School on it, a polo shirt and a keep-sake flashlight pen. Classmate guests also received flashlight pens. Following after remarks from the co-chairs, Cynthia Clark posed the Class Toast for the auspicious occasion. Photographer, Irvin Childress, Jr. captured pictures of the classmates and their guest throughout the night and Barry L. Gray provided the power-point presentation of deceases class members and pictures of former class reunions.

As classmates and guests wore Black and Gold to commemorate the 50th grand celebration, Clifford “Hootie Mac” Ramey took the class photograph. He also served as DJ for the evening and provided the music as all danced down memory lane.

A Sunday morning brunch was held prior to the church service at the Holiday Inn with Elder Davis Williams, a classmate, as the speaker for the hour. His message reflected on our past, reiterated why we should be grateful for our present and acknowledge that we all have come this far by faith. At the end of his speech, classmates were given the opportunity to speak. Carolyn Edwards Justus-Flood took advantage of the opportunity to share how much she enjoyed the 50th Class Reunion. Sadly, she was unable to make it back to her residence due to a medical emergency and passed away in Roanoke!

A Celebration of Life was held in Connecticut on Friday, Sept. 1, and her Memorial Service and burial were held in Roanoke on September 6. Many classmates were in attendance as Johnny Taylor read the Class Resolution. Our hearts are heavy, as we must include another name to our deceased list.

The goal of 50 classmates was met at the 50th Class Reunion and all look forward to the next opportunity to reunite with members of the 1967 Class of Lucy Addison High School.

The reunion committee was led by chairpersons, Johnny Taylor and Charles Manns. Other members included Francine Nash, Susan Vannoy, Mary Ferrell, Carolyn Ferrell, Rebecca Pullins, Brenda Davis, Cynthia Ford, JoAnn Hayden, Rena Ferguson, Deidre Day, Mary Jordan and Donna W. Lee. The committee met monthly for over a year to create their theme, “Reflecting on the Past and Grateful for Our Presence!” and to plan for the grand occasion–and the results reflected it!