Blend of culture and music maintains tradition

by Irene Eriakha

The Henry Street Heritage Festival held Saturday, Sept. 16 in Elmwood Park, downtown, is the chief fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC). As in earlier years, the 28th Heritage Festival guaranteed an extraordinary family-oriented occasion exhibiting a variety of activities featuring African–American legacy, exhibited through ethnic food and traditional attire vendors, some amazing performances, a cooking contest and a beer garden.

This year’s event continued with the dessert contest. Kathy Wright won the contest with her special delicacy Rum Cake. Hotel Roanoke Chef Collin Lloyd, who hails from Nottingham, England was judge for the afternoon competition.

This festival has changed into a melodic extravaganza like none other in the region. The Mid-day Concert Series featured such groups as Kemistry, Gina Rose, Touch of Class and Robert Jospe. This diverse lineup led into a night-time grandstand that highlighted several well-known recording artist. The show in its entirety thrilled the audience, got both young and old dancing and many attendees took photos.

As night gently fell on the thoroughly packed amphitheater, Maze Band Crew got the ladies hitting the dance floor with an arrangement of tunes just for them. The group rose on the music scene in the 80’s with such mainstream singles as “Feel So Good,” “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” and “Been Around The World.” Their performance, perfectly staged in the spirit of the crowd-pleasing R&B legend Frankie Beverly, was quite ample.

The last 3 acts as headliners performed well regardless to the absence of instumental back-up.

With her sassy and sensual vocals combined with her exquisite presence, Chante Moore wowed the crowd with a well-balanced mixture of powerful love ballads as “Love’s Taken Over” and a profound and cool “Chante’s Got a Man,” and other songs she’s so known for. She took a seat halfway through her set and finished a dynamic performance that gave the audience just what they came for.

Old school lover-man Al B. Sure spiced up the show movin’ and groovin’ to a medley of favorites by such artists as Bobby Brown and other high profile R&B crooners.

Wrapping up this year’s main stage performances was 112–a 4-member vocal group that performed their set laced with well-choreographed moves.

The group hit the stage and promptly energized the crowd with several of their most notable hits as “Only You,” “Peaches & Cream” and “Dangerous Game” from their latest album.

This yearly festival that many look forward to, not only provides funding essential to the life of the Harrison Museum but for years has served as a staple in the promulgation of African American culture and values.