BSA Troop 120 at Peas Concert

On Saturday, Sept. 23, members of Boy Scout troop 120 in Roanoke, VA participated in a String Beans, Corn, and Peas Concert at Redwood UMC in Rocky Mount. The purpose was to collect cases of string beans, corn and peas for distribution to Feeding America and other food pantries. The troop participated by contributing cases of can goods and helping set up the various booths and activities at the venue. They were also responsible for manning some of the activities. Over 600 cases of vegetables were collected. Scoutmaster Melvin Wilson, Jr. directs troop 120.