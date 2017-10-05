Young Dance Troupe wins “Roanoke’s Got Talent” contest

Star City Blue Diamonds, an accomplished group of young dancers, took the top prize in the Roanoke’s Got Talent competition held at the 28th Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival on Sept. 16.

The Dance Troupe received first-place award of $300; the second place, $200 prize, went to Star City Finest, another group of young dancers, and third place prize of $100, went to rap artist Tyrell Vaughn, known as “Ty Dye.”

The talent competition, sponsored by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the Roanoke Chapter of The Links, Inc. and the Jefferson Center, featured performances by seven individuals and groups. The seven were selected during a talent hunt in August and awarded an opportunity to perform at the Henry Street festival. The festival audience determined the winners.

Roanoke’s Got Talent has become an annual event of the Henry Street Festival.

For information about future competitions, please contact the Harrison Museum at (540) 857-4395.