Church cuts ribbon to child development center 

by Iris King

Melrose Seventh Day Adventist Church celebrated its grand opening of their child development center on Saturday, Sept. 30. The ribbon-cutting event, for what’s now the Melrose Adventist Development Center, was hosted by church Pastor Shaun Arthur and SDA Church board members.

During his comments, Pastor Arthur praised God and all those instrumental in returning early childhood services and education to the northwest area.

The center, located at the corner of 16th St. and Melrose Ave., closed in the summer of 2015, mired in controversy over mismanagement. Now it once again will serve the needs of many children of a community that has longed for its return.

“We stand here on a glorious day,” exclaimed Vice Mayor Anita James Price. “This is ours and it’s the result of our fruits of labor for the past year.”

“This center was much needed and it will focus on character building, family values and provide safe quality child care to this community,” said Mayor Sherman P. Lee.

Among other honored guests present was Dr. William T. Cox, president Allegheny West Conference, SDA, (Ohio); Melvin Brown, vice president Allegheny West Conference, SDA; Evelyn Sullivan, early education director, Columbia Union, SDA and Brenda Arthur, former Education Director, SDA. Grover Price of the Hope Center in northwest made a special presentation.

A sizable crowd attended the event that was followed by a service at the parent church located just across the street from the center, after-which tours of the new facility were conducted.

The newly refurbished center is owned and operated by the church in partnership with community organizations.

Daily hours of operation are: 6:00-6:30 p.m. For enrollment or more information call 540-685-4739. Open enrollment opportunities for: Day care – ages (2 1/2 to 5), and after school students – 5 to 12.