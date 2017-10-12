Retirement Ceremony honoring Senior Chief Vannoy

A Retirement Ceremony honoring Michael T. Vannoy, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Networks, US Navy was held on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Base Chapel, Joint Expeditionary Amphibious Base Little Creek, VA.

Guest speaker for the occasion was CTNCM Howard J. Beckett, US Navy, with Chief Warrant Officer 4, Jarvis J. Ware USN, officiating officer.

Senior Chief Vannoy completed Basic Training and Apprentice Training at Naval Training Center San Diego, CA in December 1998. While serving onboard the USS Towers DDG-9 he pursued the designation of Disbursing Clerk and later graduated with honors from DK ‘A’ School. He spent the remainder of his active duty on board the USS Frank Cable AS-40 until October 1992.

His first affiliation with the Naval Reserves came in January 1995 in which he served at various commands in California, to include NR, BMU-1 and CVN-72 Augmentation Unit. After relocating to Virginia, he re-affiliated with the reserves and was assigned to NR, Tactical Air Control Squardron-2286 in June 2001. During that assignment he was mobilized in support of Operation Noble eagle and Enduring Freedom providing Law Enforcement augmentation duties at Norfolk Naval Station and Naval Station Brig.

Senior Chief Vannoy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Networking from Strayer University in May 2003. In greater alignment with his education and technology career goals, he transferred to Navy Information Operation Command Norfolk (NIOC), in April 2004 serving as one of the units network administrators. During his tour at NIOC he became the first non-prior Cryptologic Technician to complete Basic Digital Network Analysis, graduating with honors and converting to Cryptologic Technician Networks. He completed his tour at NIOC Norfolk as the units Blue Team Leading Petty Officer before transferring to NR, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command.

In his civilian career he is currently serving as an Information Systems Security Officer and Connection Approval Lead and for the Defense Contract Management Agency in the Cybersecurity Directorate. During his pervious civilian assignments he served as Information Security Officer, Security Operations for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle and Cyber Forensic Analyst for the National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC).

During his assignment at the NMEC he was privileged to be a member of the Joint Operation Abbottabad Media Exploitation Task Force and was awarded the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation.

Other personal awards include: Good Conduct, Naval Reserve Merittorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, GWOT Service Medal and numerous expeditionary, unit and service awards. He also graduated from the Navy’s Senior Enlisted Academy (March 2017).

Senior Chief Vannoy and his wife Monica currently reside in Richmond, VA and have two daughters India and Mikia.