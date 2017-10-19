Brighter Image Day Spa grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Brighter Image celebrated its final phase of the expansion which added a Salon and Barber to the already existing Day Spa, offering an array of services (nails, pedicures, waxing, facial, massage, body scrubs and more).

Vice Mayor Anita Price facilitated the ceremony and Suite 101 was dedicated in honor of Dr. Joan Bowers, co-founder of Hands for Christ and owner of the Bowers building.

Bright was recognize and received a proclamation from the City of Roanoke’s Mayor Sherman Lea. a nice touch as Brighter Image celebrates 26 years in business!