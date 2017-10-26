AARP Gives ‘Champion for the 50-Plus’ Legislative Leadership Award to Congressman Bobby Scott

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – AARP on Monday presented U.S. Representative Bobby Scott with the 2017 ‘AARP Champion for the 50-Plus’ Legislative Leadership Award for his significant achievements during the 114th Congress.

Scott received this recognition for leadership that benefits the lives of Virginians age 50+ and their families. AARP Virginia staff and volunteer leaders presented Scott with the award on Monday in his Newport News office.

“Congressman Scott once again demonstrated his commitment to serve — and his ability to work across partisan divides to get results for — people across Virginia and the entire country,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau.

Scott was also a winner of the 2016 award.

As part of its ongoing efforts to recognize members of Congress for their work on issues of importance to people age 50 and older, AARP’s Congressional legislative awards program recognizes legislators who sponsored legislation, actively worked to move legislation and advocated in the public forum on issues relevant to Americans over 50.