DePaul Community Resources hosts Annual Women of Achievement Awards

DePaul Community Resources is proud to partner with Pinnacle Financial Partners in hosting the 15th Annual Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon, carrying on the tradition of honoring and uplifting women in our area. Nominees for this event come from diverse segments of our community but share equal dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life for us all.

The (female) nominee must make a significant impact on the community through her accomplishments and must enhance community life through volunteer and/or professional activities. Recipients are being honored at the Women of Achievement luncheon on October 27 at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

The 2017 Women of Achievement Award Recipients are as follows: Professional Service Award: Stephanie Tew, Battelle; Civic/Community Service Award: Anita James Price, Roanoke City Vice Mayor; Council Servant Leadership Award: Debbie Petrine, Commonwealth Care of Roanoke; Volunteer Leadership Award: Heather Ferguson, City Attorney’s Office, Roanoke, Lifetime Achievement Award: Susan Still, HomeTown Bank Alison Parker Young; Professional Award: Jenna Zibton McFarland, WSLS 10; and DePaul Immeasurable Impact Award: Marcella Griggs, Radford University (retired).

Extraordinary women in all areas of Southwest Virginia dedicate themselves to bettering their communities— working and serving in ways that may often go unnoticed. Women of Achievement’s purpose is to recognize these unnoticed acts of service and celebrate the collective achievements of women in our community.

DePaul Community Resources is a nonprofit human services organization that opens doors to hope and belonging for children, families and individuals with disabilities.

Since 1977, DePaul’s services, including foster care, adoption, and developmental disabilities services, have provided safe homes, permanent families, integrated community support and opportunities for deep healing throughout Central and Western Virginia.

For more information about DePaul Community Resources, visit depaulcr.org or contact the main office in Roanoke at 540- 265-8923.

Anita James Price Civic/Community Service Award

Vice Mayor Anita James Price is a history maker as the first Black Councilwoman for the City of Roanoke (2008). In May 2016, she made history again when she became the first female, Black Vice Mayor.

Anita dedicated 35 years to public school education; as a lifelong educator as she believes our youth are our most valuable assets and by working together, we provide our youth with the proper support and guidance they need to become leaders themselves. She is involved in many civic, states, national, and church related organizations and truly enjoys giving back to the community as a public servant.

Anita was appointed as vice-chair of the National League of Cities’ Council on Youth, Education, and Families. She also served as the Urban Chair of the Virginia Municipal League’s Executive Committee. Through her efforts, Roanoke reinstated the City’s Youth Services Citizen’s Board, that sponsored the Youth Summit and sent students to national conferences in Washington, DC.

In her civic life, Vice Mayor Price is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, the Roanoke Chapter of Link’s Inc., Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and Friends of the Roanoke Symphony. She is also an active member of High Street Baptist Church where she is Chairlady of the Trustee Board.

She is happily married to Charles A. Price, Jr. (44 years) and is the proud mother of three adult daughters and is blessed with seven beautiful grandchildren.