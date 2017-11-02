Jefferson College of Health Sciences celebrates 35th Anniversary

Carilion CEO pledges $35,000 matching Bishop Endowed Scholarship

Jefferson College of Health Sciences hosted a gala Tuesday, Oct. 24, in celebration of the college’s 35th anniversary as a degree-granting institution at The Hotel Roanoke.

Neesey Payne of WDBJ- 7 hosted the program. The invocation was provided by Rev. Dr. William L. Lee. Mayor Sherman Lea gave remarks and present- ed to Jefferson College President, Dr. Nathaniel L. Bishop, a City of Roanoke Proclamation declaring October 24, 2017 Jefferson College of Health Sciences Day. 35th Anniversary congratulations were also received from Governor Terry McAuliffe and Senator Mark Warner.

Stephen Musselwhite, Chair of the College Board provided remarks and introduced Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee. She spoke to the audience of approximately 250 guests about the history of the college dating back to 1911, how Roanoke’s only downtown college has contributed to the revitalization of the area, and how the institution is attracting record numbers of students from 35 states and territories, including Washington, DC, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Alaska and Hawaii.

At the conclusion of Agee’s remarks, she said that all proceeds from the gala celebration would go toward the President Nathaniel L. Bishop Endowed Scholarship established by President Bishop at $35,000 in recognition of the College’s 35th Anniversary. The scholarship funds tuition, books and other expenses to assist undergraduate students.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be in healthcare, and frankly, in Roanoke,” said Agee. “And Jefferson is contributing mightily to both. I have been inspired and believe so strongly in the College’s mission and in Dr. Bishop’s leadership,” Agee added, “in recognition of the 35th anniversary, I am issuing a match up to $35,000 in support of his scholarship. If we raise $35,000, I will match it dollar for dollar.”

“I am humbled and honored by Nancy’s contribution to the scholarship that bears my name,” Dr. Bishop said. “Her generosity, combined with that of our alumni and friends of the college, will ensure that we can continue to prepare ethical, knowledgeable, competent and caring healthcare professionals who will improve the health of our communities for generations to come.”

Ken and Andrea Haley, along with Mrs. Jean Galloway, were among those in attendance. Ken said that they were delighted to be a part of the 35th anniversary celebration and noted how impressed they have been in observing the growth and all the good things that are happening at Jefferson College.

Additionally, Jefferson College welcomed remarks from Dr. Michael Friedlander, Founding Executive Di- rector of the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute and Vice-President for Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech; Ms. Lori Viar, ’99, alumna and Member of the Jefferson College Board of Directors.

The program also included Jefferson College alumni speakers Dr. Cornelius Powell, ’11, Emergency Medicine Resident at Carolinas Medical Center; Melissa Harper, ’90 & 97’, Forensic Nurse Examiner at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Mr. David Hoback, Chief of Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

Music was provided by Jefferson College students and included Hunter Mayhew, Respiratory Therapy, Chelsea Temple, Nursing and Matthew Griffin, Physical Therapy Assistant.