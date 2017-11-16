Pine Valley Golf Associations’ Annual Awards Banquet

The Pine Valley Golf Association held its Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, Nov. 10 with League Chair Nicky Wright and Vice President Freddie Delbridge President. J.C. Taylor was the presiding official.

The over all first place champion for 2017 for the Pine Valley league was Daryl Manns and Chuck Blevins. Second Place was awared to Maurice and Grace Coffey.

It was a great evening of fun and fellowship with Mike Hamlar as guest speaker for the packed house event.

The Shriners of Aladdin Temple, Potentate John Vernon III presented a Scholarship to Bryan Thompson as result of a joint Tournament with Pine Valley. President Freddie Delbridge reminded the audience of gifts provided to Apple Ridge and three other Charaties. Three persons in attendance were inspired to join the Pine Valley Association where Bishop Delmar Jackson is president.