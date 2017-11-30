Local Travelers

October 2017 found long-time college girlfriends north of the border in Toronto, capital of the Canadian province of Ontario. Toronto has been named one of the most cosmopolitan, multicultural and multiracial cities in the world. And sitting on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario, Toronto is also one of the most beautiful.

These friends spent several days and evenings touring the city and surrounding area. An all day trip to the Canadian wine region included a tour of the awesome and majestic Niagara Falls, wine samplings at the Canadian Food and Wine Institute in the quaint town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, and a little gambling in local casinos.

Other days included city tours, shopping, an 1815 ft ride to the top of the CN Tower for a breathtaking, panoramic view of the Toronto skyline and a late night dinner cruise on Lake Ontario. Simply put: Toronto is fun! With top-notch restaurants, nightclubs, wineries, tours and of course, the beautiful Lake, there is much to see and do!

The group would like to remind all travels outside the country to make sure that airline tickets, passports and all travel documents are in order that you won’t face, questioning, a search of all belongings and a nerve-wracking two hour delay as some did.