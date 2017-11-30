N.C. A&T Alumna appointed to Education Commission

Former Miss A&T, Anisah Rasheed ‘07 was recently appointed by Washington, D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser to serve on the New Commission on Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes. The commission is tasked to develop a district-wide strategy to facilitate interagency planning and coordination for out-of-school-time programs and funding.

Rasheed, a marketing professional at Howard University, has always had a passion for education and assisting the younger generation with discovering new opportunities. She is also a firm believer in serving her community through an organization she co-founded with another former Miss A&T, Latiera Streeter, ‘05, Queen to Queen, Inc.

The organization is a mentoring program designed to teach high school girls about professional development and college readiness. In addition, the program connects former queens from other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to infuse wisdom into the lives of young women.

Rasheed credits her mother for being her biggest supporter and for teaching her how to serve others. She also credits her experience at North Carolina A&T State University for instilling in her the values she carries throughout her professional career. She believes that it is important for Aggies to support N.C. A&T because of “Aggie Pride.”

“Our university has so much pride that is nationwide and it needs the continuous support of the alumni to reinvest into the institution,” she said.

Mayor Bowser will officially swear in Rasheed on Dec. 16, 2017.