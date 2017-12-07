Roanoke Moles recognize Community Leaders

The Roanoke Chapter of The Moles entertained and presented beautifully framed resolutions to four pleasantly pleased community leaders on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Holiday Inn, Ordway Dr.

Although The Moles is a national social organization, several community service projects are completed annually. Other than scholarships and supporting a charity organization at the Conclave, chapters are encouraged to identify 2 individuals in their community to be recognized for outstanding leadership and service yearly.

The local chairperson writes the biographical resolutions and submits them to the National Resolutions Committee chairperson who frames them. All resolutions are presented at the Annual National Conclave. The Roanoke community has so many deserving citizens the resolutions have been a highlight for the club.

Following the monthly November chapter meeting, the honorees and a family member dined and were presented with the resolutions from the past 2 years at National.

The following resolutions were presented to: 2016- Rev. Noel C. Taylor (posthumously) Barbara Jean Taylor and daughter Desiree (Courtney) presented by Mole Gloria Randolph-King; Jerel Rhodes and wife, Rhonda Chambers Rhodes, presented by Mole Carolyn Patterson; 2017- Rev. William Lee and wife Dana Lee, presented by Mole Saundra Butcher; and Mole Elizabeth Gillis, with daughters Mona (Emmanuel) and Shelley, presented by local Resolutions Chair, Marzetta Sinkler.

A special feature included giving honor to Elizabeth Gillis who has been a member of The Moles for 47 years and is the oldest living member of the Roanoke Chapter. Mole Gloria Randolph-King is the chapter president.