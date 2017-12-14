BSA Troop 120, supplies Angel Tree gifts

Members of BSA Troop 120 have returned gifts to the Angel Tree at Valley View Mall, collected from the tree after shopping for the items listed!

The troop earned the money to buy the items by doing landscape work. Each scout had a budget that they had to work within. From the experience the scouts learned the bounty of gift giving, earning money together to complete a project, and how to budget their resources.

This is a service project that the troop performs each year and one of their favorite activities in which to participate.