Delta GEMS at Patrick Henry High tour Virginia Tech

The Educational Development Committee of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was pleased to implement a college tour for sixteen young ladies in the GEMS (Growing and Empowering Myself Successfully) program on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Coordinators, Rachel and Terri Wheaton collaborated with Sunshine Tours and Dr. Karen Sanders, associate vice provost for College Access at Virginia Tech to make the trip a successful and enjoyable experience that included a campus tour what the girls liked! They got to visit the April 16 Memorial. After the tour, they were treated to lunch at the D2 Dining Hall where they ate lunch with members of the Mu Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc and Divine Nine Representatives.

They were also taken to the Biocomplexity Institute and introduced to Christy Collins who assisted them in the lab that included: doing their own extraction of DNA!

Trip chaperones included Rachel and Terri Wheaton, Che’ Ree Anderson, Brenda Debose and Donna W. Lee.

Monica Callaway is Educational Committee chairperson and local Chapter president.