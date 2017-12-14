Roanoke Chapter Continental Societies and Angels honored

On Saturday, Nov. 25, The Roanoke Chapter, Continental Societies, Inc, Employment Committee, and the Continental Angels were honored with presentations by WDBJ-7 Morning co-anchor, Neesey Payne.

Roanoke NAACP Chapter President, Brenda Hale and Retired Nursing Director Charlene Scott who presented information regarding their respective careers, life achievements and future goals. Each of the distinguished presenters was inspirational and gave motivational information to the Continental Angels to assist the young ladies in exploring various career opportunities, while discussing skills needed to pursue those opportunities.

Each Continental Angels received a double walled cup from Mrs. Scott with a Quote regarding Nursing.

Continental Angels Chairpersons are Natalie Bonilla and Hazel Jones; Employment Committee, chairperson is Lorena Taylor Rollins Wilson.

Donna W. Lee, serves as Roanoke Chapter president.