Liberty Tax opens 2018 Tax Season with Largest Refund Advance in Industry

Up to $3,250 Easy Advance will give eligible taxpayers early access to money

Liberty Tax, a leading tax preparation franchise, will open the 2018 tax season with the largest tax refund advance offer in the industry at participating locations. Liberty Tax is working with Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to offer the Easy Advance loan of up to $3,250. There are no fees or interest associated with the loan, which is secured by the tax refund. Proceeds typically are available within 24 hours.

Liberty Tax realizes that the tax refund is the biggest single income event in many households and that refund delays mandated by the federal government for taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can have a negative impact on families. The Easy Advance will give eligible taxpayers quick access to much-needed funds.

“We are providing solutions for taxpayers,” said Liberty Tax CEO Ed Brunot. “The Easy Advance – the largest in the industry – will help families struggling to pay bills or buy groceries. Instead of waiting until the end of February, eligible taxpayers who are approved for the Easy Advance can have access to money as early as the first week in January.”

Liberty Tax offices across the U.S. opened on January 2, for the 2018 tax season. Taxpayers can apply for the Easy Advance until February 28, 2018.

To be eligible for the $3,250 loan amount, your expected Federal refund less authorized fees must be at least $5,095. Actual loan amount may vary. An Easy Advance (EA) is a loan secured by your tax refund and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers. There are no fees or interest associated with the EA. Loan is subject to underwriting and approval. EA proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of IRS acceptance of tax return (or within 24 hours for those filing before the IRS start date) however, if direct deposit is selected it may take additional time for your financial institution to post the funds to your account. Visit any Liberty Tax office to learn about the cost, timing and availability of all filing and product options.