In an ongoing effort to recognize dedication and genius…

Regina Gregory wears many hats. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, and the first lady of her church. But right now, being an educator is her most important role.

Mrs. Gregory became the principal of Hurt Park Elementary in July, 2017. “I believe Hurt Park is where I am supposed to be. I have something to offer Hurt Park. I am proud to be part of the Hurt Park family,” said Gregory.

Mrs. Gregory grew up in New Jersey. 27 years ago, a family member encouraged her to move to Virginia and she’s been living in the south ever since. Gregory is a career switcher. While volunteering in her children’s school and working for the “Danville Register and Bee,” she developed a passion for education.

After seventeen years in education, she’s proud to call Hurt Park Elementary home. “It has been very important for me to get the parents back into the school,” said Gregory. One way has been through the ‘Books and Breakfast’ initiative. Through a partnership with Roanoke City Public Schools and Turn the Page, students and parents receive free breakfast and books two Saturdays a month at the school. Gregory believes construction of a gymnasium, currently underway, will be a huge asset for the school and the community. “I want Hurt Park to be a model for urban public education. We want the children to want to get up and go to school,” Gregory proclaimed.

When she’s not at the school, you will still find Mrs. Gregory in the Hurt Park neighborhood. Her husband Floyd is the pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church. “I have a passion for Hurt Park. I am committed to the children and this community,” said Gregory.