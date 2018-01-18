Altruist Club presents Debutante Queen 2017

Majesty Jones, daughter of Leonard III and Verna-Hoapili-Jones, of Roanoke, was crowned 2017 Debutante Queen during the Altruist Club’s annual Debutante Ball held December 27 at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center, marking the 64th anniversary of the event!

Jones is a senior at William Fleming High School, her escort was Andre Pullen, son of Kimberly Pugh and Cedric Pullen. She was sponsored by the Renee Ferguson and Crystal Terry served as her lady-in-waiting.

First runner up, Shacoya Price, is the daughter of Mark and Natasha Webb of Salem where she is a senior at Salem High School. Her escort was Vincent Board, son of Vincent and Carla Board of Roanoke. Shacoya was sponsored by So Spiked Custom Shoes and Apparel; Heather Willis served as her lady-in-waiting.

Neya Williams, daughter of Shameka Washington and Eric Williams of Roanoke County, was second runner up. She is a senior at Hidden Valley High School. Her escort was Robert Swain, son of CaSaundra Swain of Roanoke County. Neya was sponsored by Robert and Joyce Watkins; Deidre Trigg served as her lady-in-waiting.

This year’s grand marshal was Phazhon Nash, son of Tanisha Nash of Roanoke. Nash is a senior at Northside High School, serves as president of the NAACP’s Youth Council and has served as an escort. After graduation Nash plans to attend college.

The ball was dedicated to Brenda Lee Jones, a member of the Altruist Club who died last year. Jones worked with the Princes and Princesses and the Debutantes of Tomorrow committees while a member of the Altruist Club and was a licensed counselor.

Those interested in becoming a debutante or would like more information about the organization or the ball, should contact QuoVadis Washington-Brown of the Altruist Club at 540-581-2520.

Throughout the Altruist Club’s existence, funds raised during the ball have been awarded in scholarships and grants for more than $225,000 for which the organization is grateful.