Local celebrations honor King’s legacy

Alumni association annual breakfast salutes MLK

by Ashley Rhame

In honor of MLK Day, Hotel Roanoke ballroom was filled with a who’s who of area residents. The Roanoke Valley Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University Alumni Association once again organized an early morning breakfast marking the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

As attendees filled the large conference room there were many hugs, laughs, and introductions at the event that many look forward to. Many look back at past celebrations with hopes that this year would be of equal impact. Their hopes were fulfilled!

The mantra for the celebration “We shall overcome,” was manifested from every aspect of the 2-hour program. Students of “U Praize” of the Jefferson Center Music Lab, directed by Bernadette Brown took the stage in dashikis and opened the ceremony with “Glory” by John Legend, a medley based on “Abraham, Martin and John” and closed with “We Shall Overcome.” There was also a rendition of the well-noted favorite “Precious Lord” by Mahalia Jackson.

Natasha Saunders, member of the alumni association, presented a short documentary on King and offered words of encouragement urging all to continue the dream “in our own city of Roanoke.” Her words charged the audience in preparation for keynote speaker Dr. Anthony L. Jenkins, president, West Virginia State University.

Throughout his address Jenkins spoke highly of the need to continue King’s leadership. He challenged attendees to “be engaged in our communities and be willing to keep the dream alive.”

He told a story of the first time he heard the “I Have A Dream” speech as an elementary student in DC and professed that it was Dr. King who championed the belief in that what is typically perceived to be impossible is (on the other hand) possible.