MLK contemporary gives talk at Roanoke College

“His life had a global impact” said Dr. Virgil Wood speaking about about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Wood delivered an inspirational talk at Roanoke College on Friday January 12, about the iconic civil rights legend who was also his personal friend.

Roanoke College Dept. of Multicultural Affairs hosted the event “What Martin Luther King Jr. Saw on the Mountain Top” which was a community celebration recognizing the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

Dr. Wood sat on stage telling various stories of conversations he and King and related what they went through then with what America is presently experiencing–regarding racial unrest.

“We really didn’t know what we were doing or getting ourselves into,” wood said. “We just knew it was right.”

He spoke passionately about the condition our current economy is in while talking about the “Beloved Community” –a phrase created in the early 20th century by the philosopher and theologian Josiah Royce who founded the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

Dr. King made the phrase popular in hopes that it would create a mass of people of all different backgrounds with the same goal that everyone on earth share the wealth and resources equally.

Wood said in regards to the concept that “you can’t have a Beloved Community without first having a beloved economy. He said his work with Dr. King was based around how to lift the ones at the bottom to help make this country and world a better place for everyone.