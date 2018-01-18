SCLC and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. honor King

by S. Rotan Hale

The local branch SCLC joined by a small crowd of supporters braved the cold Monday, January 15 and gathered at the MLK bridge (downtown) for the organization’s annual celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marchers proceeded to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, on Gilmer Ave. (Rev. Lyle Morton pastor) where under the direction of Jeffrey William, Jr., voices of the William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools combined choirs rang out loud and clear with vibrant renditions of modern gospel favorites in praise of the holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.

The main chapel was the setting for the program that was a joint effort between the local chapter SCLC and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The program, emceed by longtime fraternity member George “Kila” Miller was all about young leaders as its focus and turned out to be quite an enthusiastic celebration to say the least.

Keynote speaker for the event was Daryl Davis–a celebrated Roanoke native and ‘Omega Man’ who later rose through the ranks of several high-profile companies to become a successful national business figure.

From prepared comments, Davis’ address highlighted the early path King proceeded on during his journey to become respected as one of the greatest (if not the greatest) civil rights leaders in modern times.

As part of his brief address, Davis introduced 4 components that “if followed would lead to success.”

• Point #1– “Have a dream… Set your goals and your dreams for yourself with excitement and fun,” he proclaimed.

• Point #2–“Have determination, believe in yourself and surround yourself with friends that believe in you and your potential. Separate yourself from negative people and things,” Davis stressed with a heightened emphasis on his point.

• Point #3– “Be a doer–take action. Anything that you care about give it a try, chances are that if you prepare you will be successful at it. If not successful at first, prepare smarter and try again, have faith.”

• Point #4–“Be devoted, be committed, be the change you wish to see in the world… and have faith in God,” he exclaimed and tapered his comments to a close.

Several student from Patrick Henry, William Fleming and North Cross high schools were recognized by the SCLC for their accomplishments.

After several obligatory announcements she got down to the real deal business and began to boldly assert her disapproval of the recalcitrant tendencies of a certain sector of today’s youth. Her well-launched rant registered extremely well with the crowd that at various points applauded wildly. Her comments hit hard and addressed several key issues that most upstanding citizens have become minimally use to yet long-since been thoroughly discussed by.

Chubb-Wilson attacked such issues as kids living on their cell phones, girls fighting over “these young men” and other critical character killers.

“I go in an establishment and you can’t attend to me because you are on the phone, your employer hired you to do a job–not ride your cell phone,” she chided. “So don‘t come to me saying you were discriminated against.” Her point was ‘spot-on’ but didn’t nearly trigger the level of applause that her mention of the most outrageous offense caused. That being young men in drooping pants.

“Young men pull your pants up… It’s disgraceful… I don’t want to see it and no one wants to see your underwear,” she called out with stern emphasis that sent the audience in a frenzy.

All things considered her attack was a refreshing alternative to the usual ‘tip-toe gingerly’ approach many subscribe to with minimal results.

Chubb–Wilson started the local branch SCLC in August 1995 and remains as the back bone of the organization regardless to who is president. The event closed with the traditional singing of “We Shall Overcome.”